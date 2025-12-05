Merilainen has seen his workload pick up of late, as he's started three of the last six games for the Sens. The results haven't been there -- the 23-year-old has lost all three of those starts, giving up nine goals on 79 shots (3.13 GAA and .886 save percentage) during the skid, but those numbers are actually an improvement on his 3.36 GAA and .876 save percentage for the season. Ottawa seems intent on making sure Linus Ullmark doesn't get overworked, but Merilainen isn't inspiring much confidence when he does find himself in the crease.