Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Merilainen was called up by Ottawa on Friday.

Merilainen had an 8-10-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .860 save percentage in 20 appearances with Ottawa during the 2025-26 regular season. He's joining Ottawa as the squad's No. 3 goaltender going into its first-round series against Carolina. Merilainen shouldn't be expected to man the net in a 2026 playoff game for the Senators unless Linus Ullmark and James Reimer run into injury problems.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
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