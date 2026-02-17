Lenni Hameenaho News: Back with New Jersey
Hameenaho was elevated from AHL Utica on Tuesday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.
Hameenaho was sent to the minors before the Olympic break and drew into one game with the Comets, logging an assist and a minus-2 rating in a 5-1 loss to Rochester. The right-shot winger played in nine consecutive games with the Devils prior to his stint in the minors, picking up his first four NHL points while averaging 13:11 of ice time.
