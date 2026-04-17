Lenni Hameenaho News: Racks up three helpers

Hameenaho notched three assists in AHL Utica's 4-1 win over Providence on Friday.

Hameenaho returned to the AHL on Monday in an effort to help Utica's push for a playoff spot. However, the team is in danger of missing out on the postseason, which would bring Hameenaho's campaign to an end. He has 26 points in 36 AHL contests as well as eight points across 33 NHL outings.