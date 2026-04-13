Lenni Hameenaho News: Sent down Monday
Hameenaho was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
Hameenaho has gotten his first taste of NHL action this year, recording two goals, six assists, 20 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 12:11 of ice time across 33 appearances. He'll head back to the minors just before the end of the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll spend any more time with New Jersey this year.
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