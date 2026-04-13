Lenni Hameenaho headshot

Lenni Hameenaho News: Sent down Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hameenaho was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Hameenaho has gotten his first taste of NHL action this year, recording two goals, six assists, 20 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 12:11 of ice time across 33 appearances. He'll head back to the minors just before the end of the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll spend any more time with New Jersey this year.

Lenni Hameenaho
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenni Hameenaho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenni Hameenaho See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
49 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
77 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
78 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
194 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025