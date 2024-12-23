Fantasy Hockey
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson Injury: Dealing with unspecified injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Carlsson is dealing with an unspecified injury, and his status for Monday's game against the Golden Knights is unclear, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Carlsson exited Sunday's win over Utah after going hard into the boards, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set. Lee notes that the expectation is that Carlsson won't play Monday, which would likely lead to Ross Johnston entering the lineup for the Ducks' final game before the NHL's Christmas break.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
