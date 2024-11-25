Leo Carlsson Injury: Injured Monday

Carlsson won't return to Monday's game against the Kraken after sustaining an upper-body injury, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlsson was checked by Seattle's Tye Kartye into Anaheim's net in the middle frame. Carlsson remained down for a few moments but was eventually able to skate off the ice on his own. The Ducks face the Kraken again on Wednesday, so an update on the 19-year-old's status should surface before then.