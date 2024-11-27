Fantasy Hockey
Leo Carlsson Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Carlsson (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Carlsson was injured Monday versus the Kraken on a hit by Tye Kartye. The 19-year-old Carlsson is set to miss his first game of the season, which will cause a ripple effect throughout the Ducks' lineup. He has 11 points over 20 outings this season. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Kings.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
