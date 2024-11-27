Leo Carlsson Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Carlsson (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Carlsson was injured Monday versus the Kraken on a hit by Tye Kartye. The 19-year-old Carlsson is set to miss his first game of the season, which will cause a ripple effect throughout the Ducks' lineup. He has 11 points over 20 outings this season. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Kings.