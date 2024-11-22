Leo Carlsson News: Adds helper in overtime loss

Carlsson logged an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Carlsson has two goals and three assists over his last six games. It's worth noting he has just three shots on net in that span -- while the reduced shot volume isn't a great sign, he had seven shots on net during a four-game slump that preceded this uptick in offense. The talented center is up to 11 points, 28 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 19 appearances in a top-six role this season.