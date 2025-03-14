Leo Carlsson News: Assist streak at four games

Carlsson notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Carlsson had the secondary helper on Alex Killorn's game-winning goal in the third period. This was Carlsson's fourth straight contest with an assist. The 20-year-old center has been pretty steady on offense since the start of February, and he's now at 31 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 60 outings overall.