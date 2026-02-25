Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Available for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Carlsson (thigh) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Carlsson hasn't played since mid-January due to a thigh procedure, but he'll return to game action during the Ducks' first matchup following the Olympic break. Across 44 appearances this year, he's recorded 18 goals, 26 assists and 29 PIM while averaging 19:28 of ice time.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
