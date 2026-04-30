Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Collects three points in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Carlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Carlsson set up linemates Chris Kreider and Troy Terry over the first two periods before finishing off this win with the empty-netter. In his first career playoff series, Carlsson racked up three goals, five assists, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across six contests. He'll continue to draw first-line minutes and power-play time in the second round, where the Ducks will face either the Golden Knights or the Mammoth.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
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