Leo Carlsson News: Collects three points in Game 6 win
Carlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.
Carlsson set up linemates Chris Kreider and Troy Terry over the first two periods before finishing off this win with the empty-netter. In his first career playoff series, Carlsson racked up three goals, five assists, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across six contests. He'll continue to draw first-line minutes and power-play time in the second round, where the Ducks will face either the Golden Knights or the Mammoth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Carlsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 265 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 247 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 229 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-2610 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Carlsson See More