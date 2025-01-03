Leo Carlsson News: Contributes power-play helper

Carlsson notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Carlsson has a point in each of the first two games in January after being limited to one goal over 10 appearances in December. He took some time to get on track after losing six contests to an upper-body injury, and he was also bothered by an undisclosed issue prior to the holiday break. The 20-year-old center is at eight goals, six helpers, four power-play points, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances. If he's starting to heat up, Carlsson should be on the radar for most fantasy managers throughout January despite his relatively mild production so far this season.