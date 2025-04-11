Fantasy Hockey
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Deals another helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Carlsson provided an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

Carlsson has four helpers over the last three games, and all of those assists have been on Cutter Gauthier tallies. The two young forwards have found chemistry on the top line late in the season, though Carlsson has gone six contests without a goal. The center is at 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists), 104 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 73 appearances. He's a playmaker at heart, but he's shown a little bit of everything while headlining a growing core for the Ducks.

