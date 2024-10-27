Leo Carlsson News: Deals helper in loss

Carlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

All five of Carlsson's points this season have come over the last five games. The 19-year-old center has added 16 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. Carlsson is playing on the first line, but with a lot of flexibility in the Ducks' lineup, he may not always lead the team's centers in ice time. He should continue to be consistent on offense, though his upside in non-scoring areas is limited.