Leo Carlsson News: Dishes pair of helpers
Carlsson recorded two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
Carlsson set up Chris Kreider's first-period tally and also helped out on Mikael Granlund's equalizer late in the third. Carlsson has earned three goals and three assists over his last four games, and his effort Sunday gave him his first power-play points since Feb. 27 versus the Jets. The top-line center is up to 58 points (16 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 58 outings.
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