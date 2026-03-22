Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Carlsson recorded two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Carlsson set up Chris Kreider's first-period tally and also helped out on Mikael Granlund's equalizer late in the third. Carlsson has earned three goals and three assists over his last four games, and his effort Sunday gave him his first power-play points since Feb. 27 versus the Jets. The top-line center is up to 58 points (16 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 58 outings.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Carlsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Carlsson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago