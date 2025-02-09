Leo Carlsson News: Draws helper in shootout win

Carlsson notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Carlsson helped out on Brian Dumoulin's opening tally in the third period. The Ducks turned to Carlsson in the shootout, and his tally there secured their win against the Southern California rivals. The 20-year-old center has three assists over his last three outings, and he's up to 19 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 48 contests overall.