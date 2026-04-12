Leo Carlsson News: Forces overtime Sunday
Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Carlsson's tally at 6:56 of the third period tied the game at 3-3 and forced overtime. The 21-year-old center has five goals over his last seven outings, but he hasn't chipped in an assist in that span. For the season, he's impressed with 29 goals, 66 points, 180 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 68 appearances. His offense won't keep growing by big chunks year over year, but Carlsson is still young enough to find another level or two before his prime years.
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