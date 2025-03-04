Leo Carlsson News: Goal, assist in Tuesday's win

Carlsson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Carlsson provided a quick response to Leon Draisaitl's opening goal in the first period, and he also assisted on an Alex Killorn marker in the third. This was Carlsson's fourth multi-point effort in his last nine games, a span in which he has five goals and six assists. The confidence has started to flow for the 20-year-old center, who is up to 14 goals, 27 points, 70 shots and a plus-3 rating across 54 appearances. The Ducks have been surprisingly competitive and are playing some of their best hockey of the year, so Carlsson makes for a good add in redraft formats down the stretch.