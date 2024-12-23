Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: In Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Carlsson (undisclosed) will be available for Monday's game against the Golden Knights, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlsson was injured in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah, but he appears to be no worse for wear ahead of Monday's divisional contest. The 19-year-old will slot in on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit. Carlsson has produced seven goals and five assists through 26 games in 2024-25.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now