Leo Carlsson News: In Monday's lineup

Carlsson (undisclosed) will be available for Monday's game against the Golden Knights, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlsson was injured in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah, but he appears to be no worse for wear ahead of Monday's divisional contest. The 19-year-old will slot in on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit. Carlsson has produced seven goals and five assists through 26 games in 2024-25.