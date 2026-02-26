Leo Carlsson News: Leads offense in return

Carlsson scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Carlsson ended up missing 11 games after undergoing a procedure to address a Morel-Lavallee lesion on his left thigh. He logged 17:16 of ice time in this contest. With the injury behind him, Carlsson should be able to recapture the early-season form that made him look like a breakout star. He set a career high in points with this performance -- he's at 47 (19 goals, 28 helpers) through 45 appearances this season while adding 111 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.