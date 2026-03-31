Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Carlsson scored two goals, including a power-play goal, placed four shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

Carlsson potted two even-strength goals, with his second placing the Ducks up 3-1 just over the midway point in the second period. Overall, the 21-year-old center is up to 26 goals, 63 points, 159 shots on net and 22 blocked shots through 62 games this season. Since March 15, he's tallied five goals and compiled 11 points over eight games. He's heating back up at the right time and has a chance to reach the 70-point mark for the first time in his three-year NHL career.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
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