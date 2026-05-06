Leo Carlsson News: Nets game-winner

Carlsson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Carlsson's tally in the third period stood as the game-winner. The center has had no trouble adjusting to the playoffs so far, earning four goals, five assists, 36 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over eight postseason outings. The 21-year-old continues to see significant usage on the top line and first power-play unit, so he's in a good position to keep generating offense.