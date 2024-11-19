Leo Carlsson News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Carlsson scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Carlsson's tally came at 9:38 of the third period. He's scored six times this season, and four of them have been game-winners. He's tied for the second in the league in the category, even with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and one behind Minnesota's Matt Boldy. Carlsson has four points over his last five contests, giving him 10 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 outings overall in a top-line role.