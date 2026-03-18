Leo Carlsson News: Nets tying goal
Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Carlsson cashed in with 1:54 left in the third period, tying the game to force overtime. The 21-year-old center has found a spark with three goals and an assist over the last two games after going four contests without a point. Carlsson is up to 24 goals, 56 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances this season, playing in a top-line role regularly.
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