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Leo Carlsson News: Nets tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Carlsson cashed in with 1:54 left in the third period, tying the game to force overtime. The 21-year-old center has found a spark with three goals and an assist over the last two games after going four contests without a point. Carlsson is up to 24 goals, 56 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances this season, playing in a top-line role regularly.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
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