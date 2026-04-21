Leo Carlsson News: One of each in loss
Carlsson scored a goal on 10 shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.
Carlsson looked amped for his playoff debut, and he made it count. He was involved in the Ducks' first two goals to wipe out an early 2-0 deficit, but the Oilers fired back to take the game in the third period. Carlsson had 29 goals, 67 points, 193 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 70 regular-season outings. The battle-hardened Oilers are a tough draw for the young Ducks in the first round, but Carlsson looks set to make an impact, win or lose.
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