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Leo Carlsson News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Carlsson scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlsson has four goals over his last six games, adding 22 shots on net in that span. The 21-year-old center is up to 28 goals, 65 points, 177 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 67 outings in a top-line role. Carlsson has taken a big step forward to be a near point-per-game player in his third NHL campaign, and that bodes well for his future as he's still years away from being in his prime.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
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