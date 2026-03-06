Leo Carlsson News: Pair of points in Friday's win
Carlsson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Carlsson has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six games, totaling three goals and five helpers in that span. The 21-year-old center has continued to play in a top-line role after his absence due to a thigh injury. He's now at a career-high 21 goals in addition to 31 assists, 127 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 50 appearances this season.
