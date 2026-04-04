Leo Carlsson News: Pots goal in loss
Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Carlsson has six goals and six assists over his last 11 outings. The 21-year-old center is doing his part from the top line, though the Ducks are stumbling a bit overall late in the season. Carlsson has racked up 26 goals, 63 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 64 contests, which is likely a level he'll at least match in future seasons as his game continues to grow.
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