Leo Carlsson News: Pots power-play tally

Carlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Carlsson has four points over two games since he returned from a thigh injury. The 21-year-old center reached the 20-goal mark for the second year in a row, doing so in his 46th game of 2025-26. He's added 28 helpers, 14 power-play points, 114 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Carlsson has all the tools to be a successful top-line center as one of the leaders for the Ducks as they come out of their rebuilding era.