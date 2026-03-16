Leo Carlsson News: Scores twice Sunday

Carlsson scored two goals on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Carlsson, who snapped a four-game goalless skid with this performance, broke the deadlock for the Ducks at the 7:46 mark of the first period with a snap shot and later doubled the team's tally just 27 seconds into the second frame. Carlsson also stepped up late in the second frame to assist Troy Terry's goal, his first since Jan. 2 in his return to the lineup. Carlsson has appeared in every game for the Ducks since the league resumed following the Olympics break and is up to 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his last 11 outings, a span in which he's also racked up a minus-2 rating and 35 shots on goal.