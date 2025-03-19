Leo Carlsson News: Scores twice vs. Dallas

Carlsson scored two goals, including one on the power play, and took three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Carlsson was the Ducks' biggest offensive threat in this contest, and the 20-year-old continues to show he can be a reliable fantasy option despite the fact he's only in his second year in the league. Carlsson has already surpassed what he accomplished as a rookie, and he's up to 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 62 contests in 2024-25.