Leo Carlsson News: Set to return Wednesday

Carlsson (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Ottawa, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Carlsson missed the last six games due to his upper-body injury, but he should be back in action for the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Over his first 20 appearances of the season, the 19-year-old totaled six goals, 11 points, 10 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 16:43 of ice time.