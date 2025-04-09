Leo Carlsson News: Sets up tying, winning goals
Carlsson logged two assists and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Carlsson came up clutch late in the game, setting up Cutter Gauthier twice. The first connection between the linemates tied the game at 3-3 with 3:49 left in the third period, and they clicked again at 1:11 of overtime to pull off the comeback. Carlsson is up to 43 points (20 goals, 23 helpers), 100 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 72 appearances this season, though he's been limited to three assists over five games in April.
