Leo Carlsson News: Slides assist Sunday

Carlsson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Carlsson helped out on Jackson LaCombe's insurance tally in the third period. With a goal and two assists over three games in January, it looks like Carlsson's offense is thawing out after a frigid December (one goal in 10 outings). The 20-year-old continues to occupy a second-line role, and he's at 15 points, 44 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances with steady top-six minutes this season.