Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Slides assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Carlsson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Carlsson helped out on Jackson LaCombe's insurance tally in the third period. With a goal and two assists over three games in January, it looks like Carlsson's offense is thawing out after a frigid December (one goal in 10 outings). The 20-year-old continues to occupy a second-line role, and he's at 15 points, 44 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances with steady top-six minutes this season.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now