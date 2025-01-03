Leo Carlsson News: Snaps drought with goal

Carlsson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Carlsson snapped a five-game pointless streak by finding the twine with his lone shot of the game. Carlsson missed six games between Nov. 27 and Dec. 9 due to an upper-body injury, but he hasn't been very productive since his return to the ice. He has notched just two goals in his last 11 contests while also recording six PIM, 14 shots, six hits and three blocked shots in that span.