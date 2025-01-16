Leo Carlsson News: Snaps seven-game goal drought

Carlsson scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

He snapped a seven-game goal drought with his ninth of the season. Carlsson has a bright future, but he's still just 20. And the pre-draft hype around him was intense. It's a cautionary tale for fantasy managers in redraft formats to avoid getting caught in the hype. So far, he has 16 points ad 53 shots in 39 games which is a step back for the sophomore.