Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Tallies game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Carlsson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

With just under a minute and a half remaining in Saturday's contest, Carlsson's goal helped the Ducks secure their first win since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. His assist was on Trevor Zegras' opening goal in the first period. The 20-year-old center is up 10 goals, 11 assists and 62 shots on net in 49 appearances this season. Dating back to Feb. 2, Carlsson has five points over his last four games with the Ducks which is his best offensive stretch of play this season. The No. 2 pick from 2023 is starting to show more consistent flashes of what he can do on the ice and has seemed to carry over some of the momentum from playing with Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has value worth streaming in deeper leagues.

Leo Carlsson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now