Leo Carlsson News: Tallies game-winning goal

Carlsson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

With just under a minute and a half remaining in Saturday's contest, Carlsson's goal helped the Ducks secure their first win since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. His assist was on Trevor Zegras' opening goal in the first period. The 20-year-old center is up 10 goals, 11 assists and 62 shots on net in 49 appearances this season. Dating back to Feb. 2, Carlsson has five points over his last four games with the Ducks which is his best offensive stretch of play this season. The No. 2 pick from 2023 is starting to show more consistent flashes of what he can do on the ice and has seemed to carry over some of the momentum from playing with Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has value worth streaming in deeper leagues.