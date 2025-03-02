Leo Carlsson News: Two goals in loss

Carlsson scored twice in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Carlsson has four goals and two assists over five games since he played with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 20-year-old center is laying the groundwork for a strong close to the 2024-25 campaign after he had some struggles over the first three months of the campaign. Carlsson is up to 13 goals, surpassing last year's total, and he's at 25 points, four shy of his rookie-year output. He's added 68 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes. Fantasy managers should remember that he's nowhere near his full potential yet -- he's playing his way into the conversation in redraft leagues, but he's a star in the making for keeper and dynasty teams.