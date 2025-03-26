Fantasy Hockey
Leo Carlsson headshot

Leo Carlsson News: Two goals in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Carlsson scored a pair of goals, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Carlsson opened the scoring with a shortie at 17:33 of the first period. He tallied again in the third. The 20-year-old center has a pair of two-goal games over his last four contests, but his first goal Wednesday was the first shorthanded tally of his career. For the season, Carlsson is up to 18 goals, 35 points, 89 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 65 appearances.

