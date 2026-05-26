Leo Loof News: Signs with Finnish team
Loof signed a two-year contract with Ilves of Finland's Liiga on Tuesday.
Loof had two goals and six points in 47 regular-season games for AHL Springfield in 2025-26. He is eligible for restricted free agency this summer, and the Blues can retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. The 24-year-old Loof has spent the past three campaigns in the minors and hasn't seen any NHL action yet.
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