Leo Loof News: Signs with Finnish team

Loof signed a two-year contract with Ilves of Finland's Liiga on Tuesday.

Loof had two goals and six points in 47 regular-season games for AHL Springfield in 2025-26. He is eligible for restricted free agency this summer, and the Blues can retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. The 24-year-old Loof has spent the past three campaigns in the minors and hasn't seen any NHL action yet.