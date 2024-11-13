Leo Loof News: Up from minors

Loof was recalled by St. Louis on Wednesday.

Loof has an assist and 21 PIM in 11 appearances with AHL Springfield in 2024-25. He hasn't made his NHL debut, and there's no guarantee it will come Thursday versus Buffalo. Still, with Philip Broberg (lower body) joining fellow defensemen Torey Krug (ankle) and Nick Leddy (lower body) on injured reserve, the Blues were down to six healthy blueliners, so the addition of Loof offers the team some insurance and flexibility.