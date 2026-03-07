Leo Sahlin Wallenius headshot

Leo Sahlin Wallenius News: Reaches 10-point mark in SHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sahlin Wallenius registered an assist in Vaxjo's 3-2 win over Orebro in the SHL on Saturday.

Sahlin Wallenius has had a fairly quiet season with 10 points in 29 outings. He also put up six points over seven games with Sweden at the World Junior Championship, which is a good sign that he found success playing against players his own age. The defenseman will likely still need some time to develop in the SHL before being ready to join the Sharks.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Sahlin Wallenius See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Sahlin Wallenius See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
12 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
157 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024