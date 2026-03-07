Leo Sahlin Wallenius News: Reaches 10-point mark in SHL
Sahlin Wallenius registered an assist in Vaxjo's 3-2 win over Orebro in the SHL on Saturday.
Sahlin Wallenius has had a fairly quiet season with 10 points in 29 outings. He also put up six points over seven games with Sweden at the World Junior Championship, which is a good sign that he found success playing against players his own age. The defenseman will likely still need some time to develop in the SHL before being ready to join the Sharks.
