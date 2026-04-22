Leo Sahlin Wallenius headshot

Leo Sahlin Wallenius News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sahlin Wallenius was loaned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sahlin Wallenius made 32 regular-season appearances for SHL Vaxjo this year, where he recorded three goals, 10 assists, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating. The team's season has now concluded, so he'll have an opportunity to head to the AHL ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius
San Jose Sharks
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