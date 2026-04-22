Leo Sahlin Wallenius News: Sent to AHL

Sahlin Wallenius was loaned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sahlin Wallenius made 32 regular-season appearances for SHL Vaxjo this year, where he recorded three goals, 10 assists, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating. The team's season has now concluded, so he'll have an opportunity to head to the AHL ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs.