Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Doubtful against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Draisaitl is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Draisaitl will miss his first game of the season due to his undisclosed injury. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team is taking a cautious approach with the star center and will evaluate him on a game-to-game basis. With Draisiatl out, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins figures to shift into the second-line center role.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now