Leon Draisaitl Injury: Doubtful against Jets

Draisaitl is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Draisaitl will miss his first game of the season due to his undisclosed injury. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team is taking a cautious approach with the star center and will evaluate him on a game-to-game basis. With Draisiatl out, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins figures to shift into the second-line center role.