Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Game-time decision Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Draisaitl (lower body) will be a game-time call for Game 1 against the Ducks on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Draisaitl has been reportedly working hard in practice in order to get back into the lineup for the start of the postseason. If the 30-year-old center does play, he figures to slot into his usual second-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. In order to suit up Monday, Draisaitl will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will be the final step in the process.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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