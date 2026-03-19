Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Goes on long-term injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Draisaitl (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Draisailt was injured Monday and it was announced Tuesday that he would miss the remainder of the regular season. Draisaitl finishes the regular season with 35 goals and 62 assists, including 42 points on the power play, over 65 games. The Oilers recalled Roby Jarventie from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago