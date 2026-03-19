Leon Draisaitl Injury: Goes on long-term injured reserve
Draisaitl (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday.
Draisailt was injured Monday and it was announced Tuesday that he would miss the remainder of the regular season. Draisaitl finishes the regular season with 35 goals and 62 assists, including 42 points on the power play, over 65 games. The Oilers recalled Roby Jarventie from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.
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