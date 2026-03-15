Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: No update on status after game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Draisaitl suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 3-1 win over Nashville, and there was no update on his status after the game, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Draisaitl took a hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt in the first period, which resulted in the former exiting the game. Draisaitl opened the scoring against the Predators with a power-play marker, extending his point streak to nine games (six goals, 11 helpers) in the process. Considering head coach Kris Knoblauch did not have any information to relay about Draisaitl's status, the 30-year-old all-world forward should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home divisional matchup against San Jose.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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