Leon Draisaitl Injury: Out for remainder of regular season

Draisaitl (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season, the team announced Tuesday.

Draisaitl sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-1 win over Nashville. He will conclude the regular season with 35 goals, 97 points and 186 shots on net in 65 appearances. Assuming Edmonton secures a playoff berth, it's unclear when the 30-year-old forward will be available to return to the lineup. Jason Dickinson and Josh Samanski could see increased roles in the team's middle six during Draisaitl's absence.