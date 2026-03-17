Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Out for remainder of regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Draisaitl (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season, the team announced Tuesday.

Draisaitl sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-1 win over Nashville. He will conclude the regular season with 35 goals, 97 points and 186 shots on net in 65 appearances. Assuming Edmonton secures a playoff berth, it's unclear when the 30-year-old forward will be available to return to the lineup. Jason Dickinson and Josh Samanski could see increased roles in the team's middle six during Draisaitl's absence.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago