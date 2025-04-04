Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl Injury: Unavailable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 1:21pm

Draisaitl (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's tilt against Los Angeles, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels on Friday.

Draisaitl is also unlikely to play Monday versus Anaheim, but he's expected to be back before the playoffs. The 29-year-old has 52 goals and 106 points in 71 outings in 2024-25. Connor McDavid (lower body) also remains out, so Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique are projected to be the Oilers' top-two centers versus the Kings.

